'We have plenty of water:' Kerala invites top IT firms in Bengaluru to set up offices in the coastal state

As water crisis wreaks havocs in the silicon valley, the coastal state of Kerala is opening its arms for top IT firms, inviting them to expand operations in the state, The Economic Times has reported.

“After we read reports of the water crisis in Bengaluru, we wrote to the IT companies offering them all facilities as well as plenty of water. We have 44 rivers, big and small, in our state, so water is not an issue at all,” Kerala Industries & Law Minister P Rajeev told ET on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted the state's four international airports and robust road, rail, and port connectivity. Rajeev mentioned the establishment of a dedicated team to attract investments, though he didn't disclose the companies contacted, stating ongoing discussions.