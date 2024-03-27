'We have plenty of water:' Kerala invites top IT firms in Bengaluru to set up offices in the coastal state

As water crisis wreaks havocs in the silicon valley, the coastal state of Kerala is opening its arms for top IT firms, inviting them to expand operations in the state, The Economic Times has reported.
“After we read reports of the water crisis in Bengaluru, we wrote to the IT companies offering them all facilities as well as plenty of water. We have 44 rivers, big and small, in our state, so water is not an issue at all,” Kerala Industries & Law Minister P Rajeev told ET on Tuesday.
The minister highlighted the state's four international airports and robust road, rail, and port connectivity. Rajeev mentioned the establishment of a dedicated team to attract investments, though he didn't disclose the companies contacted, stating ongoing discussions.
Expressing ambitions to emulate Silicon Valley, Rajeev emphasized the state's advantages for the tech sector in the state.
“We want to develop our entire state on the lines of Silicon Valley. We have several advantages to host the tech sector, including a vast talent pool of technology graduates,” Rajeev said.
Govt plans to establish smaller tech parks in addition to big ones
The Prestige Group has already completed a tech park spanning 8.5 lakh sq ft in Kochi, while Brigade Group is constructing a similar one in Thiruvananthapuram. Infopark in Kochi encompasses both its own facilities and those constructed by private developers like Brigade, Carnival, Lulu Group, and Asia Cyber Park.
While these existing facilities serve as pillars, the government plans to establish smaller tech parks to facilitate new investments.
Dinesh Nirmal of IBM Software told Economic Times that Kochi's rapidly growing as the company's fastest-expanding lab in India, anticipating further investments and job creation. He further highlighted the significance of Watson Orchestrate, an AI-driven solution originating from Kochi, set to be utilized globally by major corporations.
Kerala aims to grow tech workforce to one million in five years
Kerala is ambitiously aiming to expand its tech workforce to one million within five years, a quadruple increase from the current 2.5 lakh individuals employed in tech parks across the state, owned by both the government and private entities, The ET report said.
To achieve this goal, the government has devised plans for four IT corridors along National Highway 66, running parallel to the coast, linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, Cherthala to Ernakulam, Ernakulam to Koratty, and Kozhikode to Kannur.
Additionally, the government is collaborating with universities to establish science parks. Kerala is poised to establish India’s first digital university in Thiruvananthapuram, alongside a digital science park, and three more science parks at Kannur, Kerala, and Kochi (KUSAT) university campuses, prioritizing emerging tech-related industries.
The state's start-up mission has facilitated the registration of around 5,000 startups, and is expected to create 10,000 job opportunities, the publication said.