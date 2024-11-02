Home
kerala

When divine path crosses airport runway: Kerala airport to halt flights for 5 hours on November 9

The airport has been pausing operations and rescheduling flights twice every year for decades to enable the bi-annual, centuries-old ceremonial procession of the shrine to pass through the runway.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 08:46 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 08:46 IST
