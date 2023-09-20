Why is Nipah virus a recurring phenomenon in Kerala?

Kerala has experienced its fourth outbreak of the zoonotic virus Nipah in the past five years, which first struck the state in 2018 and claimed 17 lives.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dr A S Anoop Kumar, a specialist in infectious diseases and tropical fevers, compares the recent cases with the 2018 outbreak in Kerala.

In 2023, six cases have already been found, all of which are located in Kozhikode, a district in northern Kerala.