Worker killed, three injured in blast at animal fat processing company in Kerala

<p>Kochi: A worker died and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a company that produces animal fat-based products in Edayar, near Kalamassery, the police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The victim identified as Ajay, and the three injured workers are natives of Odisha.</p>.<p>The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and their conditions are said to be not serious.</p>.<p>Preliminary reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a fault with the safety valve of a gas stove on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The fire department and police rushed to the scene following the blast.</p>.<p>Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident, the police added.</p>