Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Worker killed, three injured in blast at animal fat processing company in Kerala

Preliminary reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a fault with the safety valve of a gas stove on Saturday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 04:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 04:47 IST
India NewsKeralablast

Follow us on :

Follow Us