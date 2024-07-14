Worker swept away while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram: A temporary sanitation worker was swept away on Saturday morning while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in the heart of the state capital, police said.

Joy, along with two other workers, was engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall.

"As the flow increased, we got out of the canal, but Joy couldn't," one of his co-workers said.

Even after 12 hours of rescue efforts, Marayamuttom resident Joy is yet to be traced, police officials said.

Fire department officials, police, city corporation workers and others, including the city mayor, are at the site, where efforts were on even at midnight to clear the accumulated plastic waste, they said.

The officials said the canal was filled with plastic and hard waste and the rains were hampering the rescue operation.