Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Workplace stress continues to claim lives: Kerala IT employees' forum

Prathidhwani, which is based out of Technopark, recently submitted memorandums to the Centre and Kerala governments seeking measures to ensure wellness of the IT employees.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 14:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 14:08 IST
India NewsKeralawork stress

Follow us on :

Follow Us