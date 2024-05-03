Killed using a concrete mixer: Tamil Nadu native held for Assam youth's murder

Kottayam: The Kerala police has arrested a person from Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of a youth from Assam, who was allegedly killed when he was cleaning a concrete mixer machine near Vakathanam here.

Pandi Durai (29) was arrested by the police on Thursday. The body of Laiman Kisk (19) was found in the waste dump pit of the concrete plant on April 28.

According to the police, Durai, the plant operator at the company, switched on the mixer machine while Kisk was cleaning it on April 26. Police said when Kisk fell down, Durai used an excavator to dump his body in the waste pit.