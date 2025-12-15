Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kiren Rijiju seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress workers' 'threat' to PM Modi

The parliamentary affairs ministers said that the workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 06:10 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsKiren Rijiju Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us