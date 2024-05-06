Home
Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away

The Sukritham director was battling cancer for some time and succumbed to the disease today.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 17:14 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, known for critically acclaimed movies, died at a private hospital on Monday, industry sources said. He was 68.

The Sukritham director was battling cancer for some time and succumbed to the disease today, they said.

Harikumar entered the tinsel town by directing his debut film titled Ambal Poovu in 1983.

The iconic Sukritham, based on the screenplay of Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, helped Harikumar make his mark in the film industry.

Swayamvarapandal, Udyanapalakan, Jalakam, and Autorickshawkkarante Bharya were among the major films directed by Harikumar.

Harikumar also directed a handful of documentaries and served as a member of the national film awards jury.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who condoled the death of Harikumar.

Published 06 May 2024, 17:14 IST
