'Koi kasar rehti hai?' RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary signals switch to NDA

"Three awards were announced, and especially the announcement of Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh sends out a big message. The sentiments of this country are attached to this decision of the government. Modi ji has shown that he understands the thinking and sentiments of the country," he said.

Chaudhary said there was a pain in the hearts of the people in villages that such a 'towering people's leader', who occupied such high posts, took important decisions and worked for the deprived sections had not been recognised.

"The government has taken a decision to encourage those who are not in the mainstream. I remember Chaudhary Ajit Singh on this day, it was his dream. I specifically thank PM Modi for realising that dream," Chaudhary said.

Asked about the award being linked to contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the BJP, he said, "We win elections or lose, I am going in the coalition or not, that is not the question, today's decision is one that will be remembered for generations. If this is the Congress party's statement, I criticise it."

On previous Congress-led governments not honouring Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, Chaudhary said, "India's power has been restricted to only certain people who were part of the mainstream, that is why decisions were taken through them. In new India, all these things are changing."

He said his father and former minister Ajit Singh made a lot of effort after which a decision was taken during the UPA-II that the Lucknow Airport would be named after Charan Singh.