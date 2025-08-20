Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight diverted back to Guwahati due to 'technical snag', makes emergency landing

<p>Guwahati: A Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight was diverted mid-way back to Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon after pilots detected "technical snag" and made an emergency landing. </p><p>Alliance Air said flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air. "As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati airport."</p><p>Officials at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) said the flight took off from Guwahati at 1.09 pm but after travelling more than half of the distance, the pilots raised an alarm and got in touch with air traffic personnel in Guwahati for diversion and emergency landing, due to a "technical snag".</p>.Air India Express flight fails to land in 1st attempt at Gwalior; touches down safely later.<p>"Following the diversion of the Guwahati-Kolkata flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at the LGBI airport, Guwahati, at 1:42 pm. The flight landed safely at 2.27 pm. Full emergency was withdrawn at 2.40 pm. The passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff," said a statement issued by an LGBI airport spokesperson. </p><p>The airlines arranged alternative flight for the passengers.</p><p>"The LGBI airport terminal operations team remains on standby to provide all necessary support. There has been no impact on airport operations," said the statement.</p>