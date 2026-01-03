Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kotak Securities mistakenly sends Rs 40 cr to trader's account, he earns Rs 1.75 cr in 20 minutes by investing it

The matter was heard in the Bombay High Court which ruled that the trader can keep the profit money.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsBombay High CourtTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us