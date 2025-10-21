<p>Mumbai: A convoy of 28 Škodas – including the Kylaq, Kodiaq, Kushaq, Slavia and iconic Yeti, ascended the extreme altitude at Umling La as the largest convoy of cars officially earning recognition from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.</p><p>On the date of setting the record, Umling La, at 19,024 ft., was the highest motorable road in the world.</p><p>“This landmark at Umling La is a testament to this spirit and the engineering excellence of our cars. Together, we continue to push boundaries, on the road and in the market,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India.</p>.Ends of the Earth: In their 60s, three Indians celebrate friendship with trips to Arctic, Antarctica.<p>The convoy covered over 3,000 km of extreme terrain, extreme weather conditions, river crossings, steep inclines, temperatures ranging from -5 to 25°C, and thin air at 19,024 ft. to etch its name in history as the largest convoy of cars to reach Umling La. </p><p>The feat was achieved on 3 October, 2025</p><p>With participants spanning generations and professions, the record showcased Škoda’s engineering and community spirit to enable journeys beyond the ordinary.</p>.<p>The fleet of cars consisted of 60 fans from across India. Marathoners, doctors, parents, children, elders, and first-time adventurers all came together to drive, share experiences, explore, and conquer the road less travelled. Some families travelled from cities like Sangli, Mumbai, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, and the rest of India. </p><p>The convoy began from Manali, before entering Ladakh, and crossing Leh, Khardung La, Pangong Tso, Hanle, and even Thang, the last village of India before ascending the heights of Umling La at 19,024 ft. with temperatures touching -1°C at 19,024 ft.</p>