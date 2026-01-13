Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

China’s claim on Shaksgam valley unacceptable; entire PoK belongs to India: Ladakh L-G Gupta

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the lieutenant governor alleged that the neighbouring country had failed its own people and was indulging in questionable dealings.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 12:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsChinaLadakhPoK

Follow us on :

Follow Us