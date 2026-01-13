<p>Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-apple-enter-into-multi-year-ai-deal-for-gemini-models-3859958">Apple said</a> that the company's digital assistant Siri will soon be powered by Google's advanced generative Artificial Intelligence model Gemini.</p><p>Cupertino-based technology major, which has fallen way behind in the AI race, has entered a multi-year partnership with Google, under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will run on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming this year.</p><p>However, this has not gone down well with the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk. He termed the Apple-Google collaboration as 'unreasonable' and gave too much concentration of power to Google, which runs Android and Chrome. The latter two are the world's most used mobile OS and web browser application, respectively.</p>.Google brings new Gemini AI-powered features to Gmail.<p>"This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that the also have Android and Chrome," Musk replied to Google News on X platform.</p><p>It can be noted that Elon Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015, which later kick-started the gen AI revolution in 2022. Long before ChatGPT's global debut, things fell apart between Musk and Sam Altman (current CEO) in 2017, as the former wanted OpenAI to be a non-profit AI company. In the following year, he left the OpenAI board. He continues his legal fight with OpenAI to this day.</p>.<p>He later launched xAI, which created its own gen AI model, Grok AI. It has grown big in popularity, but Musk was not happy with Apple App Store rating, which used to show rival brands, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT, as one of the top AI apps.</p><p>And, when Apple partnered with OpenAI in 2024 to enable ChatGPT power the Apple Intelligence features, it further infuriated Musk. He sued Apple and OpenAI for a biased ranking system on App Store and also accused that the partnership between the companies of creating an AI monopoly.</p><p>Now, Apple joining hands with Google for Gemini AI tech to run Siri and other AI models, Musk has raised concerns over the search engine giant's growing power clout in the technology industry.</p><p>We believe Musk wouldn't have been resentful if Apple signed a deal with XAi instead of Google. It remains to be seen if SpaceX's founder plans to scuttle the deal with another legal suit.</p>.GrokAI faces flak over gross misuse of Gen AI to edit pictures of women on X platform.<p>Recently, xAI's Grok AI came under fire for its unregulated misuse of an editing tool to undress women on its X platform.</p>.After Indonesia, Malaysia blocks Grok AI over obscene deepfakes on X platform.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>