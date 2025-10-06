Leh violence: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Ladakh UT over Sonam Wangchuk's detention

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention.</p><p>The apex court was hearing a plea of Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the detention under NSA, and seeking his immediate release.</p><p>The court, however, refused to pass order on providing grounds of detention to Angmo.</p><p>Wangchuk was detained on September 26 in Leh under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and scores of others injured in the Union Territory. Authorities have accused him of inciting the violence.</p>