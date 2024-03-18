JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Northern Army Commander visits high altitude areas of Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Lieutenant General Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army in February this year.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 11:49 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Monday visited the high altitude forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness in Ladakh sector.

The Northern Army Commander appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their relentless efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions, the Northern Command said.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, visited formations deployed in super high altitude areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness and border infrastructure development,” the Northern Command said on X.

Lieutenant General Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Indian Army in February this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 11:49 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyDefenceLadakhIndia-China borderIndo Tibetan Border Police

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT