Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo alleges 'witch-hunt', says activist being branded as anti-national

She said many doubts and aspersions are being hurled at Wangchuk, including about receiving the Magsaysay Award.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 11:40 IST
India NewsLadakhwitch huntSonam WangchukAnti-nationals

Follow us on :

Follow Us