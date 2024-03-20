Fishermen rescue all 8 crew members of capsized cargo vessel from mid-sea off Lakshadweep

Mengaluru: A cargo vessel laden with construction materials that left from Mangaluru Old Port to Lakshadweep capsized enroute to Agatti island from Andrott island.

All eight crew members hailing from Tamil Nadu on board saved themselves by jumping into “Paathi” (small boat that they carry) using their life jackets. The crew kept drifting in water for three days without any food.

Fishermen from Kalpeni, who noticed the small boat seeking help, rushed to their aid and rescued them on March 18, said Abdul Lathif, Old Port Users Association Secretary to DH.