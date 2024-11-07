Lawrence Bishnoi's 'brother' who sent death threat to Salman Khan arrested in Karnataka

<p>Haveri: The district police on Wednesday arrested Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan with murder.</p><p>Bikaram, who claims to be jailed gangster Larence Bishnoi's brother, has been handed over to the Mumbai anti-terrorism squad.</p><p>“Bikha Ram, a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan, recently came to Haveri in search of work. He was staying in a rented room at the Gowdar Oni here. The Mumbai anti-terrorism squad had provided information about his presence,” said district Superintendent of Police Anshukumar.</p><p>“Bikha Ram, who was working in under-construction buildings, had issued threats to kill Salman Khan through social media. The Mumbai police had registered a case and were searching for him,” the SP said.</p><p>“The suspect had come to the state several months ago. Initially, he was staying in another city and came to Haveri only a month and a half ago. Bikha Ram has been arrested and handed over to the Mumbai anti-terrorism squad, which will continue the investigation,” the SP said.</p>.<p><em>(With Agency Inputs)</em></p>