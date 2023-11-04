Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency in judgment, cannot directly overrule it: CJI Chandrachud

"There is a dividing line between what the legislature can do, and what the legislature can't do when there is a judgment of the court. If a judgment decides a particular issue and it points out a deficiency in law, it is always open for the legislature to enact a fresh law to cure the deficiency," the CJI said.