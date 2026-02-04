Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm amid uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Gandhi family

Dubey said while Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about an unpublished book, he has brought a series of books to expose the Gandhi family.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLok SabhaNishikant Dubey

Follow us on :

Follow Us