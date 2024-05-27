Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti
PTI
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 10:40 IST

Paliganj (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.

An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

Published 27 May 2024, 10:40 IST
