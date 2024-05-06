Home
india

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of candidate

The party high command was apparently pressuring the unit to extend support to the official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but this was against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance, which has picked Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 12:31 IST
Kargil: The National Conference on Monday suffered a big jolt in the Union Territory of Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit announced en masse resignation over the choice of candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Additional General Secretary Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter.

Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the party high command was pressuring them to extend support to official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it is against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate.

Published 06 May 2024, 12:31 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNational ConferenceLadakhKargilNCcandidate

