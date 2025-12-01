Indian Railways promotes three Women’s Cricket World Cup champions to post of Officer on Special Duty

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday said it has promoted three distinguished women cricketers - Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur - to the Group ‘B’ Officer-grade post of Officer on Special Duty (Sports) through out-of-turn promotion, recognising their exceptional performances in India’s victorious 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign.</p><p>"All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group ‘B’ Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities, " a statement said. </p><p>Earlier in November, the three athletes were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.</p>.When cricketer Ashish Nehra bought a house for his then coach Tarak Sinha.<p>Pratika, serving as a Senior Clerk in Northern Railway, has now been promoted to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An opening batter from Delhi, she contributed significantly to India’s World Cup–winning campaign.</p><p>Renuka, serving as a Junior Clerk in Northern Railway, has now been promoted to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). A right-arm medium-fast bowler, she has been a consistent match-winner with key spells in crucial games.</p><p>Sneh, serving as a Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) in Northern Railway, has now been promoted to the Group ‘B’ Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An all-rounder from Uttarakhand, she has delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball, the statement said. </p><p>"Indian Railways has a long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent, with its players regularly representing India on the world stage," the statement added. </p>