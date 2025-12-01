PM Modi voices concern over ex-Bangladesh PM Khalida Zia's health, offers support
Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 after she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs, and is said to be 'extremely unwell'.
Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.