Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi voices concern over ex-Bangladesh PM Khalida Zia's health, offers support

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 after she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs, and is said to be 'extremely unwell'.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 17:06 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBangladeshKhaleda Zia

Follow us on :

Follow Us