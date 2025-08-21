Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition stir aside, Parliament session saw Lok Sabha passing 12 bills, Rajya Sabha gave nod to 14

The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on Thursday.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 07:03 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us