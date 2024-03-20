Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Quick steps to help you find your name on the electoral rolls

With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission of India, it's time for all the voters to check if their names have been included by the national polling body in the electoral list. Below are a few steps that will help you navigate ways on the internet to check your names on the list.
Here are the steps to follow:
1) Firstly, visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP), which provides various services related to voter registration and information. Click on https://voters.eci.gov.in/ the link that you will find on the right bottom of your first landing page.
2) When the next webpage open, scroll down to find a sub-header titled 'Electors' under which you will find a series of options. You have to click on 'Search Name in Voter List' after which you will be directed to a page that is titled 'Search in Electoral Roll'.
3) The 'Search in Electoral Roll' web page includes three options: Search by Details; Search by EPIC; and Search by Mobile.
If you choose to search by details — enter your credentials, such as name, father’s or husband’s name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. Click on ‘Search.’
If you search by EPIC number — enter your EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) number and select the state, and click on ‘Search’.
If you choose the third mode i.e., to search by mobile— add details like state, language, mobile number and captcha code. Enter the OTP and 'Search'.
4) Once you proceed by choosing one of the above three options, and your details are correct, your name should appear in the search results. Click on your name to view detailed information, such as your polling station and part number.
5) You can then verify your details and then note down your part number, serial number, and polling station, as these details will be required on the day of voting.
In any circumstance if you do not find your name on the electoral list, or if you need an information to be corrected — contact your nearest Electoral Registration Office (ERO) or visit the official website of your state’s Chief Electoral Officer for assistance. To reach — type in the name of your respective state followed by "electoral officer".
(Published 20 March 2024, 13:09 IST)