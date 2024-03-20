Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Quick steps to help you find your name on the electoral rolls

With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission of India, it's time for all the voters to check if their names have been included by the national polling body in the electoral list. Below are a few steps that will help you navigate ways on the internet to check your names on the list.

Here are the steps to follow:

1) Firstly, visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP), which provides various services related to voter registration and information. Click on https://voters.eci.gov.in/ the link that you will find on the right bottom of your first landing page.

2) When the next webpage open, scroll down to find a sub-header titled 'Electors' under which you will find a series of options. You have to click on 'Search Name in Voter List' after which you will be directed to a page that is titled 'Search in Electoral Roll'.

3) The 'Search in Electoral Roll' web page includes three options: Search by Details; Search by EPIC; and Search by Mobile.

If you choose to search by details — enter your credentials, such as name, father’s or husband’s name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. Click on ‘Search.’

If you search by EPIC number — enter your EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) number and select the state, and click on ‘Search’.