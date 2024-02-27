Lok Sabha polls: Higher education institutions to conduct voter awareness activities from Feb 28-Mar 6

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to conduct voter awareness activities on their campuses from Wednesday till March 6.

The directive comes following a clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the first time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

"The upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections is going to be special, particularly for our youth who are turning 18. It will bring them an opportunity to make their voices heard as well as shape today’s and tomorrow’s politics. Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has given a clarion call to our youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers," Pradhan wrote on X.