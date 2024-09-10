'Lok Sabha polls not free or BJP wouldn't have reached 240 seats,' alleges Rahul in US

“We knew. When he said that I speak directly to God, we knew that we had actually blown him apart. And that the psychology had gone. So people think that, well, this was the prime minister sort of saying that, look, 'I'm special, I'm unique, and I talk to God'. But that's not how we saw it. Internally, we saw it as a psychological collapse, what happened here? How is this thing not working?” he said.