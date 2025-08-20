<p>New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced that the proceedings of the House will henceforth be available in all 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. Addressing the House, he said that till now, proceedings were available in 18 languages, to which four more have been added.</p><p>“We should be proud of our Parliament, we should be proud of Indian democracy. On this happy occasion, I hope that members will cooperate to run the House smoothly,” he said, amid Opposition disruptions.</p><p>Till now, translation was available in 18 languages – Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The latest additions are is Kashmiri, Konkani and Santhali.</p><p>After the announcement, BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal urged the government to add Bhojpuri to the list. In February this year, the Parliament had added six languages to the list of languages available for the service – Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Sanskrit and Urdu.</p><p>The task for translation was given to the Centre for Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras.</p>