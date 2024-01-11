Lok Sabha revokes Afzal Ansari's disqualification after SC order, but he can't attend House

The majority verdict had said, "The appellant (Ansari) shall, however, not be entitled to participate in the proceedings of the House. He shall also not have the right to cast his vote in the House or to draw any perks or monetary benefits."

It said the continuance of Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) schemes in Ghazipur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, without Ansari being associated for the release of grants for such schemes, is not an irrevocable consequence as all such schemes can be given effect, even in the absence of the local parliamentary representative.