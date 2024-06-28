Lok Sabha sees pandemonium over NEET issue; Rahul Gandhi says his mic was turned off by Speaker

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi then urged the Speaker to allow discussion on the NEET issue. “We want to send a joint message to the students of India… from the Opposition as well as the government … that we take this issue seriously. And so we thought that to respect students, we will discuss NEET. The thing is that there are two forces …,” Gandhi said, before his mic was cut off.

The Speaker, however, said that an adjournment motion will not be moved during the discussion on the President’s address. “You will be given ample time to discuss any issue that you deem fit, but during the Motion of Thanks. An adjourned motion will not be allowed, this has been conveyed to you in a meeting, too,” Birla said.

Opposition MPs then trooped into the well of the House shouting for a discussion to be held. With the disruptions, Birla first adjourned the House till noon.

Once the House was resumed with several Opposition MPs protesting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved motions for elections to several committees. “There is no tradition to discuss anything during the Motion of Thanks, the Congress party is breaking the tradition. We assure the Opposition that they will be given due time to discuss any topic,” Rijiju said. The House was soon adjourned for the day.