Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha speaker warns BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the 'success of Chandrayaan-3' in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 09:21 IST

Follow Us

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took 'serious note' of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of 'strict action' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the 'success of Chandrayaan-3' in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

The officials said the speaker has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of strict action if such behaviour is repeated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 09:21 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaOm BirlaRamesh Bidhuri

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT