Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', electoral reforms next week

The Opposition agreed to a climb-down on the matter and ceded to the government’s demand for a change in the terminology from SIR to “electoral reforms”.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 16:51 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 16:51 IST
Lok Sabha, Vande Mataram, electoral reforms

