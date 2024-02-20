'Maan meri jaan': Sukesh writes letter to Jacqueline on Valentine's day, attacks 'gold-digger'

It doesn't take too long for the jailed lover boy Sukesh Chandrasehkhar to hog the headline, and if you were thinking why there was not much news on his expression of love during Valentine's day, it is probably because when you send love letters from jail, they may not be as timely.
Either way, Sukesh reportedly sent a love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s Day contained a song dedicated to his beloved as well as a warning for a ‘gold-digger’ who allegedly tried to create rift between him and Jacqueline.
Sukesh in his letter expressed how much he missed Jacqueline and that he had been thinking about her “every second” since the first day of Valentine's week.
“This is our 2nd Valentines, being far away from each other, but it’s no longer gonna be this way,(sic)” he wrote in his letter as per a report in News18.
Calling 2024 “our year”, Sukesh wrote that all the negativity and obstacles around the ‘couple’ are going to be broken this year.
Elaborating on the “negativity”, the conman wrote that though he had reacted against Jacqueline in the past, he later realised that he could never even think of hurting her.
“As human beings, we all react, mislead, instigated, provoked, leading to take unwanted steps, which later, the mind and heart gives different advices, but ultimately the heart wins in this regard. However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it,(sic)” the letter read.
Interestingly, Sukesh also targetted a certain “gold-digger” in his letter as he accused a lot of people known to the couple in common of “enjoying seeing things going wrong.”
“Specially the one who I call the “Gold Digger”, who was, enjoying and dancing away, and even sent a message indirectly to me, instigating me against you, but looks like the Gold Digger did not realise that I am not one of those men she knows who gets carried away. So, I wanted to also give a small message to that, Gold Digger, as well as those haters: Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys.(sic)”
On a lighter note, he dedicated King’s Maan Meri Jaan to his Valentine Jacqueline as he concluded the letter.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently lodged in jail for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy -- Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh -- of Rs 200 crore. There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul, facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.
Police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.
The Delhi Police had alleged that Paul and Chandrasekhar along with others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.
(With PTI inputs)