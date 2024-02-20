'Maan meri jaan': Sukesh writes letter to Jacqueline on Valentine's day, attacks 'gold-digger'

“This is our 2nd Valentines, being far away from each other, but it’s no longer gonna be this way,(sic)” he wrote in his letter as per a report in News18.

Calling 2024 “our year”, Sukesh wrote that all the negativity and obstacles around the ‘couple’ are going to be broken this year.

Elaborating on the “negativity”, the conman wrote that though he had reacted against Jacqueline in the past, he later realised that he could never even think of hurting her.

“As human beings, we all react, mislead, instigated, provoked, leading to take unwanted steps, which later, the mind and heart gives different advices, but ultimately the heart wins in this regard. However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it,(sic)” the letter read.

Interestingly, Sukesh also targetted a certain “gold-digger” in his letter as he accused a lot of people known to the couple in common of “enjoying seeing things going wrong.”