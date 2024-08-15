Macron & Putin among foreign leaders to greet India on its Independence Day

M U M Ali Sabry, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka sent “warm wishes” to Jaishankar, and the government and people of India and said, “I am confident that the excellent bilateral ties between our nations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.”

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Mauritius Prime Minister in his greetings posted on X sent “warmest congratulations” to Modi and the people of India and wished “Long live the vibrant and ever flourishing Mauritius Bharat relationship.”

Mauritius’ Minister for Foreign Affairs Maneesh Gobin said: “On this day we honour the enduring ties that unite our nations. Together, we grow stronger.” He also used Hindi slogans of ‘Jai Bharat’ and ‘Jai Mauritius’ signifying victory while posting the greetings on X.