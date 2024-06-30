1,710 relics, including 39 broken idols found during ASI survey at Bhojshala complex in MP

Idols of Vagdevi (Saraswati), Mahishasur Mardini, Ganesh, Krishna, Mahadev, Brahma and Hanuman were among the 1,710 relics found during the 98-day Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey that was carried out at Bhojshala/ Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. 39 out of the 1,710 relics were broken idols, as per a report in The Times of India.

On March 11, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala structure in the Dhar district. On April 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the survey while hearing a plea of Muslim petitioners, but said no action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the ASI study.

The survey to establish the 'true nature' of disputed complex concluded this week and while the the Muslim side is questioning the origin of these idols, the ASI is expected to submit its report on July 4.

The publication quoting sources reported that the ASI might seek an extension of their deadline to "dig deeper into the structure and surrounding areas".

Hindu Front for Justice representative Gopal Sharma told TOI that on the last day of survey, the ASI found at least seven structures in the northern side of Bhojshala.