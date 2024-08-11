Home
2 pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 09:19 IST

Guna: Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

The plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

Published 11 August 2024, 09:19 IST
