US President Donald Trump speaks to PM Narendra Modi; 'stay tuned', says American ambassador

<p>US President Donald Trump spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said in a post on X.</p>.<p>US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said this in a brief social media post without sharing the details.</p><p>The phone conversation took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.</p><p>"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," Gor said in the post.</p><p>This comes amid US President Donald Trump's claims that India will be purchasing oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.</p>