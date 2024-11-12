Home
42 evacuated as fire breaks out in Indore's six-storey commercial building

Indore district collector Ashish Singh and top police officials reached the spot and took charge of the rescue operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 18:17 IST

Comments
Published 12 November 2024, 18:17 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireIndore

