Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

European leaders back Denmark in face of renewed US interest in Greenland

Greenland, the world's largest island with a population of 57,000 people, ‍is not an independent member of NATO but is covered by Denmark's membership of the Western military alliance.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 12:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 12:27 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpDenmarkEurope

Follow us on :

Follow Us