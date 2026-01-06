Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Jana Nayagan' certification row: Madras HC posts hearing of plea to January 7

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for 'review' after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtCBFCVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us