<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> on Tuesday posted to January 7 further hearing of a plea by the makers of TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> starrer "Jana Nayagan" seeking a direction to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbfc">CBFC</a> to issue a censor certificate for that movie so that it could be released on January 9.</p>.<p>When the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha orally asked the Central Board of Film Certification to produce a copy of the "complaint" received by it, claiming that the film "hurts religious sentiments," on Wednesday.</p>.Will 'Jana Nayagan' hit screens on January 9? Pressure mounts on Vijay's final film as CBFC delays theatre release.<p>The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.</p>.<p>The judge posted a further hearing of the case for January 7.</p>