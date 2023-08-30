Home
Madhya Pradesh

5 labourers die from suspected poisonous gas in Madhya Pradesh factory

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory that makes food products
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 09:14 IST

Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.

All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.

Further details were awaited, the SDM said.

(Published 30 August 2023, 09:14 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshMorena

