62-year-old man dies in Indore; locals claim 29th death due to contaminated water

According to his family members, Bhagirathpura resident Khubchand Bandhaiya was being treated for vomiting and diarrhoea. His last rites were performed on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:31 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 12:31 IST
