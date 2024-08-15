Akasa flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal for ailing passenger who later dies in hospital

Bhopal: A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

"Akasa Air flight QP1524, flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on 15 August 2024, made a diversion and landed in Bhopal on account of a medical emergency on board. Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger, unfortunately, passed away," the airline in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We acknowledge the efforts of our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift response to this emergency," the airline said.