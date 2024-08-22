Bhopal gas tragedy survivors oppose BMHRC merger with AIIMS, say 'it is violation of SC orders'

Bhopal: Four organisations fighting for the rights of the those affected by the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on Thursday opposed the plan to merge a hospital meant for them with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and said it is in violation of Supreme Court orders.

The leaders of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha and Children against Dow Carbide said they had written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to scrap the merger plan.

"The proposed merger with AIIMS, Bhopal will cause irreparable damage to the health care system in place for Bhopal survivors. This proposal was moved in 2018 and was nixed in August 2019 by a government appointed High Powered Committee. We fail to understand why this proposal, which will take away the facilities for special attention to survivors, is being revived after five years," Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, told reporters.