BJP MLA dares Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Indore Lok Sabha seat

"Dear @INC, why are you making poor Jitu Patwari ji a scapegoat? I request you to give a ticket to Rahul ji from Indore in his place. Our Indore is Modi ji's family. This family will bid farewell to @RahulGandhi ji by gifting him a defeat by a margin of at least 7 lakh votes and yes, this is not arrogance but faith," Mendola said.