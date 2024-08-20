Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 08:02 IST

Comments

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He shared the information on his X handle.

"My COVID test has come positive. I have been asked to rest for 5 days. So, I will not be able to meet for some time. Sorry. All of you also take care of yourself to avoid COVID," the Rajya Sabha member said in the post.

In the past, he had tested positive for the infection in January 2022.

Published 20 August 2024, 08:02 IST
India NewsCongressCovid-19Madhya PradeshDigvijaya Singh

