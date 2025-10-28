Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Cough syrup tragedy: Drug company Coldrif's medical representative held in MP

24 children from MP, mostly under the age of 5, have died due to suspected kidney failure after being administered Coldrif syrup and at least three children died in Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us