<p>Chhindwara (MP): Police have arrested a medical representative of the company that manufactured the allegedly toxic Coldrif syrup, suspected to have caused the deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The now-banned adulterated cough syrup was manufactured by the Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma Company. Following the deaths, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cough-syrup-deaths-ed-conducts-raids-on-premises-linked-to-coldrif-manufacturer-sresan-pharma-in-chennai-3762150">Tamil Nadu government revoked</a> the manufacturing licence of Sresan Pharma and shut down the company.</p>.<p>The company's medical representative, Satish Verma, was arrested from Chhindwara on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and was being questioned, Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Parasia, Jitendra Kumar Jaat said.</p>.Cough syrup deaths: Probe against Coldrif manufacturer exposed lapses by Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration.<p>The police have so far arrested six persons in the case, including the pharma company's owner G Ranganathan and Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup to children.</p>.<p>So far, 24 children from MP, mostly under the age of 5, have died due to suspected kidney failure after being administered Coldrif syrup.</p>.<p>Besides, at least three children have died after consuming the cough syrup in Rajasthan.</p>.<p>The tragedy prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India -- Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife.</p>.<p>On October 2, the Tamil Nadu director of drugs control found that the Coldrif samples were not of standard quality.</p>.Banned cough syrup worth Rs 3 crore seized in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Three days later, Madhya Pradesh also reported that one sample of Coldrif had 48.6 per cent of diethylene glycol, far exceeding the 0.1 per cent permissible limit as an impurity.</p>.<p>The MP police subsequently arrested Chhindwara-based Dr Praveen Soni for alleged negligence.</p>.<p>Following the deaths of children, the formulation has been banned in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Delhi. </p>